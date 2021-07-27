WWE’s first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament is reportedly scheduled to air over RAW and SmackDown in October.

It was revealed last week that WWE had plans for the all-women’s tournament to be held this year. The tentative plan was for the event to air on Peacock and the WWE Network, but a new report indicates that the event will air over WWE’s flagship TV shows.

It was reported today by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast that the Queen of the Ring tournament is currently scheduled to begin on the October 8 SmackDown, and then continue on the October 11 RAW episode.

These dates mean the tournament would begin right after the WWE Draft, which is reportedly scheduled for either the October 1 SmackDown and the October 4 RAW, or the October 4 RAW and the October 8 SmackDown. The October 4 RAW is also scheduled to be the RAW season 30 premiere. It’s likely that the Draft will take place on October 1 and October 4, if the tournament is beginning on October 8.

Stay tuned for more details on WWE’s upcoming special editions of RAW and SmackDown.

