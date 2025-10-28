A former double-champion in WWE is on the sidelines from in-ring action right now due to an injury.

Former WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Women’s Speed Champion reportedly suffered an injury during a match on WWE SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, which led to her vacating the WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship on WWE NXT this past Tuesday night in Orlando, Florida.

Sol Ruca surfaced via social media on Tuesday, taking to her official Instagram Story to give an update on her status heading into the NXT Deadline premium live event this December in “The Lone Star State.”

“Throwback to one of my [favorite] matches,” the caption written on the video footage shared via her IG Story began. “I may not be cleared just yet but I’m doing everything in my power to be at NXT Deadline.”

She concluded, “Dec. 6th San Antonio TX be there or be [square].”

Ruca came to the ring during the 10/21 episode of NXT on CW on crutches alongside her tag-team partner ZARIA. While in the ring with NXT General Manager Ava, Ruca announced that she suffered an injury during a recent WWE SmackDown tag team match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

As a result, she noted that she was not medically cleared to defend her North American Title against Blake Monroe at Halloween Havoc as scheduled.

Monroe interrupted the announcement, arguing that she should be declared champion since Ruca can’t compete. ZARIA stepped in, volunteering to defend the title on Sol’s behalf. Ava left the decision to Ruca, who agreed.

ZARIA then laid Monroe out with her finisher before taking the North American Title from Ruca’s hands and holding it high over the fallen challenger.

At NXT Halloween Havoc on 10/25, a new champion was crowned when Blake Monroe captured the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

During the match with Monroe and interim champion ZARIA, Monroe blindsided Ruca on the outside, knocking her off her crutches. Concerned for her partner, ZARIA went to check on Ruca, leaving herself vulnerable. Monroe capitalized, attacking ZARIA from behind before planting her with the ‘Glamour Shot’ DDT on the floor. before returning to the ring and hitting a second one for the victory.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT results coverage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as the post-Halloween Havoc episode this evening is expected to feature the follow-up to the storylines involving the aforementioned women’s talents.