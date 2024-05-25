An interesting name has been spotted in town in Las Vegas, Nevada for AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 pay-per-view weekend, which kicks off with tonight’s “go-home” episode of AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT.

Fightful Select is reporting that Juice Robinson is in town in “Sin City” for the back-to-back nights of AEW shows.

Robinson, a member of Bullet Club Gold and husband of “Timeless” Toni Storm, could be in town strictly for support, so his attendance at the shows isn’t necessarily a sign of his television or pay-per-view return.

Regardless, “Rock Hard” Juice Robinson has been on the sidelines with a back injury dating back to the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view last November.

Other outside names are expected to be in town for the event as well, although there has been no sign of former women’s champion Dr. Britt Baker.

We will keep you posted.