WWE’s WrestleMania 37 is now less than 40 days away and the card is slowly shaping up, but there are still only two confirmed matches as of this writing.

WWE did not hold the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 36 in 2020, likely due to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s possible that these matches return for WrestleMania 37 as they held the 18-man Battle Royal at the Survivor Series in November, and they held the Royal Rumble matches back in January.

WrestleMania 37 takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Below is a look at the updated WrestleMania 37 card with rumored, expected and confirmed matches:

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (c)

EXPECTED MATCHES:

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Damian Priest and WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

RUMORED MATCHES BASED ON CURRENT STORYLINES:

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Lana and Naomi vs. Other Teams TBD vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Superstars TBD vs. Riddle (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Apollo Crews vs. Superstars TBD vs. Big E (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Teams TBD vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Teams TBD vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Stay tuned for more on the WrestleMania 37 card.

