Could a big change be coming to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this weekend?

While nothing has been announced or even directly indicated by WWE, one particular WWE veteran is trying to make waves that would see him end up in a prime position at the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event this coming Saturday and Sunday.

As noted, ahead of the August 2 and August 3 special events from WWE at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is stuck in the United Kingdom without his United States passport, putting his featured tag-team match at the show in jeopardy.

With that in mind, The Miz surfaced on social media on Monday, kicking off WWE SummerSlam Week with a video on Instagram making it clear that if “The Scottish Psycopath” is out, he wants in alongside Logan Paul against the team of Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam Saturday on 8/2.

“If Drew is out,” the caption to the Instagram post with the aforementioned video began. “I want in. #Summerslam.”

The video would see The Miz talking directly into the camera about his own past on-air working association in WWE with Logan Paul, and how he would be the perfect fit as another veteran to join the celebrity crossover partner against the future WWE Hall of Famer and his celebrity crossover partner.

Watch The Miz’s video via the Instagram post embedded below. We will keep you posted as updates regarding Drew McIntyre’s travel issues and the aforementioned match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 continue to surface.

