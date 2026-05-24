A potential showdown between Gunther and Brock Lesnar remains one of WWE’s biggest dream matches, and “The Career-Killer” appears open to it happening someday.

Although the two dominant heavyweights have shared the ring during past Royal Rumble matches, they’ve never gone one-on-one in a singles bout. During a recent appearance on the Italian Wrestling Channel (see video below), Gunther was asked about the possibility of finally stepping into the ring with Lesnar.

While Gunther didn’t dismiss the idea, he made it clear his current attention is locked in on Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

“I wasn’t even there on that day at Mania,” he stated. “Because it was the day after me, when a lot of it happened with Brock, so I only saw it in a headline, and that’s literally all the info I had.”

Gunther also addressed Lesnar’s return to the WWE landscape, though he admitted it’s not something occupying his thoughts right now.

“Obviously, he’s back now,” he added. “But I haven’t thought about it. I’m really focused on what I’m doing with Cody now. I will be challenging for the WWE Undisputed Championship in Italy, and that’s my full focus right now,” he said.

That said, Gunther still teased the possibility of eventually colliding with “The Beast Incarnate.”

“After I beat Cody [Rhodes] then Brock [Lesnar] can challenge me, and we’ll do that.”

WWE Clash In Italy is scheduled for May 31 in Turin, Italy, and will feature Gunther challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The card is also set to include Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/31 for live WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results coverage.