Could The Bloodline be adding a female presence?

A WWE women’s veteran would like to see it happen at some point.

During an appearance on The Happy Hour, Nia Jax spoke about the possibility of joining her relatives in The Bloodline as the first official female member of the storied WWE faction.

“It would only be right for a female to join the Bloodline,” she said. “Our family runs deep in this business. There have been talks, but it’s always what works best for the story. I don’t think it’s ruled out that it will never happen, but the boys have been creating such a cool niche for themselves.”

As the talk continued, Jax spoke about enjoying where she is at now in her WWE career, and what she is currently doing as part of the women’s scene on the blue brand on WWE SmackDown.

“I like doing what I do in the women’s division,” Jax added. “I enjoy creating my own path. Hopefully, one day. You never know. The MFTs have a cool thing going on. I love those guys and I would not mind joining in a little mixed tag action.”

She continued, “Candice LeRae is with Johnny Gargano and (Tommaso) Ciampa. Why not throw a little mixed tag with the Bloodline? It’s never a no, and it’s definitely been talked about. It always has to be the right timing.”

Nia Jax was recently aligned with Lash Legend on SmackDown last week after Legend made her long-awaited move from NXT to the WWE main roster.

(H/T to Jeremy Lambert of Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)