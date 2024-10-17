An update has surfaced regarding a previously announced match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During the October 16 episode of AEW Dynamite, Ricochet issued an open challenge for Saturday to anybody who wants to try and be the first to pin his shoulders to the mat since he joined the talent roster at All Elite Wrestling.

Ricochet has found himself a dance partner.

AR Fox appeared in a digital exclusive backstage interview from the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. after the 10/16 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he referenced his history with Ricochet, before ultimately accepting his open challenge.

The Ricochet vs. AR Fox match joins an AEW Collision lineup for the October 19 show that includes Kyle Fletcher vs. Atlantis Jr., The Outrunners vs. La Faccion Ingobernable, as well as Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & PAC (c) vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Trios Championships.

Make sure to check back here after the show on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results.