As noted, pro wrestling legend Blue Demon was hospitalized after a car accident on Monday.

In an update, Blue Demon’s family issued the following update on the situation via social media:

Regarding the car accident that occurred during the early hours of Monday, we inform that Blue Demon Jr. continues to evolve in a favorable way and is stable within gravity. The medical team that attends him has determined that, thanks to his progress, today he will be discharged from the intensive care unit to continue his recovery on the hospital floor. We deeply appreciate the signs of affection, support and respect you have received these days. With optimism and confidence in your strength, we know that very soon it will be Blue Demon Jr. himself who will address all of you. Sincerely, Family and Team of Blue Demon Jr.

