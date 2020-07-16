Update On QT Marshall After It Was Revealed He Tested Positive For COVID-19

According to the Wrestling Observer, AEW star QT Marshall is feeling better after Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Reports are that Marshall got the results back when he was already recovering, but that his wife, who also contracted the virus, was in pretty bad shape. She is also reportedly battling it off. The update states that Marshall is no longer exhibiting symptoms.
Marshall’s last Dynamite appearance was the June 11th taping, when he and his Natural Nightmare partner Dustin Rhodes challenged for the AEW tag team titles in a losing effort. President Tony Khan revealed in a series of tweets a week later that Marshall had encountered someone who had COVID-19, and was told to remain in quarantine as a precaution to the rest of the roster.
Wishing Marshall and his wife well.
