Rachael Ellering is “#AlllElite,” even if she never received the normal introductory graphic on social media.

Generally when talent signs to a contract with AEW, the company’s official social media channels post a graphic annnouncing their signing with an “#AllElite” label.

While that wasn’t the case with Ellering, Fightful Select is reporting that she has, in fact, signed a deal with the company.

Ellering was recently included on the official ROH website, however she has reportedly been under an AEW/ROH deal for “quite some time.”

She wrestled a match on AEW television in 2020 against Penelope Ford, and in the Women’s Tag-Team Cup, before recently reappearing for a match against Thunder Rosa on last week’s AEW Rampage. Prior to that, she worked semi-regularly on ROH television, with 17 matches under her belt.