Ken Carson’s teased WWE collaboration is beginning to take shape.

After recently revealing that he had something in the works with WWE, Carson took to social media on Wednesday to unveil two new t-shirt designs featuring WWE legends Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio.

The reveal comes after Carson hinted during a recent interview with Grailed that a partnership with WWE was on the way.

“I wanted to go to WWE so bad and never went. I’m gonna have a surprise with me and WWE,” Carson said.

While Carson has now shared the first look at the Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio-inspired designs, neither he nor WWE has officially announced the collaboration, and full details have yet to be revealed.

WWE has increasingly partnered with high-profile names in the music industry in recent years. Travis Scott was involved in the main event of WrestleMania 41, while Lil Yachty currently appears regularly as the on-screen manager of WWE United States Champion Trick Williams.