Last Thursday’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on Grizzly Smith and his family drew 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, according to SpoilerTV.

We do not have numbers for the episodes on Collision In Korea and The Ultimate Warrior, but it looks like those episodes did not make the Cable Top 100.

The Nick Gage episode that aired in May drew 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the key demographic.

Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring episode will focus on The Dynamite Kid.

Below is our “Dark Side of the Ring” viewership tracker:

SEASON 3:

Episode 1: Brian Pillman – 272,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: Nick Gage – 163,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Collision In Korea –

Episode 4: The Ultimate Warrior –

Episode 5: Grizzly Smith & His Family – 243,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Dynamite Kid –

SEASON 2:

Episode 1: Chris Benoit tragedy – 320,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: New Jack – 229,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: WWE Brawl For All – 226,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: Jimmy Snuka and the Death of Nancy Argentino – 209,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: The Assassination of Dino Bravo – 221,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Around The World – 255,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 7: Cocaine & Cowboy Boots: The Herb Abrams Story – 246,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 8: The Last Ride of The Road Warriors – 264,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 9: The Final Days of Owen Hart – 349,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 2 TOTAL: 2.319 million viewers over 9 regular episodes

SEASON 2 AVERAGE: 257,666 viewers per episode

SEASON 1:

Episode 1: Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth – 154,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 2: The Montreal Screwjob – 181,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 3: Bruiser Brody’s death – 214,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 4: The Von Erich Family – 234,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: Gino Hernandez’s death – 225,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 6: The Fabulous Moolah – 200,000 viewers with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic

SEASON 1 TOTAL: 1.208 million viewers over six episodes

SEASON 1 AVERAGE: 201,333 viewers per episode

