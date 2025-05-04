Independent wrestlers Emily Hale and Brittany Jade were spotted backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday evening. There’s no word yet on whether they were there for potential work or simply visiting, but their presence has caught some attention within the wrestling community. As noted, former WWE Superstar and the inaugural Tough Enough winner Maven was backstage at AEW Collision on Saturday night.

In other AEW news, EJ Nduka is already drawing interest from multiple promotions following the expiration of his AEW contract earlier this week. The former MLW standout is reportedly fielding several opportunities as he looks toward the next chapter of his career.

Regarding AEW Collision’s recent scheduling shift, the show aired on TBS this past Saturday evening due to a pre-arranged contingency plan in place for the NBA Playoffs. AEW had proactively scheduled the episode on TBS in the event a Game 7 would be needed, which ultimately wasn’t the case. While a movie marathon ended up airing as a placeholder, AEW stuck with the original TBS plan. Similar adjustments may occur during the NHL Playoffs. As previously noted, next week’s episode of AEW Collision will also air on TBS, but it will be broadcast on Thursday night instead of the usual Saturday slot.

