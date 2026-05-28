Samoa Joe appears to be heading back to Hollywood for another major project.

During Wednesday night’s special three-hour episode of AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia, PA., Joe appeared in a backstage segment alongside The Opps and revealed that he’ll be taking an extended hiatus from AEW programming.

Joe informed the group that he would be stepping away “for a few months,” while also making it clear that he expects everything to stay under control during his absence. He told the faction to “keep things in order” until he returns.

The segment immediately sparked speculation among fans regarding the reason behind Joe’s upcoming break from television.

As noted, Joe is a regular cast member on Peacock’s hit series Twisted Metal, which is expected to begin filming its third season in Canada in the near future. That project is believed to be the likely reason for his temporary departure from AEW.

Joe has balanced both wrestling and acting commitments in recent years, with his role in Twisted Metal receiving strong praise since the series debuted.

For now, it looks like “The Samoan Submission Machine” will once again be trading the wrestling ring for the Hollywood set.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite & Collision Results 5/27/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.