As noted, Vince McMahon’s PR Firm is no longer representing him ahead of the release of Netflix’s “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, with the firm confirming their parting ways of the ways in a statement released on Tuesday.

“With respect to clients, we don’t comment beyond we are no longer working together,” the Sitrick And Company PR firm told POST Wrestling.

In an update, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that McMahon actually hired Edendale Strategies as his new PR and media representatives, deciding on his own to make the switch from the aforementioned Sitrick and Company.

Those close to the situation believe that McMahon changed firms before the release of the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries on Netflix was released because he believes Edendale Strategies President Tony Freinberg and his team are more up-to-date with the modern media landscape, and that they have a better understanding of the digital and online reporting realm.

All six episodes of the highly-anticipated “Mr. McMahon” docuseries are now streaming for Netflix subscribers.