Where has Wardlow been as of late?

Allow a fellow member of The Undisputed Kingdom to explain.

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of The Undisputed Kingdom recently spoke with James Stewart on the Stick To Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he addressed the AEW hiatus of Wardlow.

“Wardlow’s out with a knee injury,” Taven explained. “As a guy with plenty of knee injuries in the past, they can be tricky, you know what I mean?”

Taven continued, “You start to think they’re one thing, and then you think they’re another, and then you think, oh, I can get away with doing this or that and then it seems to be more serious. I think he’s just trying to figure out what the best kind of treatment plan is to get back on track with that knee.”

