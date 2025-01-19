AEW’s U.S. viewership numbers are impacted by their simulcast on Max, but there’s more clarity regarding their UK audience.

Last week’s AEW Dynamite on ITV recorded 113,000 live/same-day viewers, marking what AEW described as their third-highest live audience in over two years.

The previous week reportedly ranked as the second-best in the past year, with a 7-day viewership figure exceeding 139,000, according to data provided by ITV to AEW.

Additionally, the episode from two weeks ago was also ranked among the top five in the last year, based on AEW’s internal discussions. The company has been highlighting this period as one of their strongest viewership streaks in the UK in recent memory.

(H/T: Fightful Select)