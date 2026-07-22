WWE continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio with another round of trademark filings.

According to filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, WWE submitted an application on July 17 to trademark the name KYOKI. The filing covers “entertainment services, namely wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler.”

The company also recently moved to secure a familiar name. On July 10, WWE filed to trademark “The Nomad,” with the listed purpose once again being “entertainment services, namely wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler.”

The nickname was previously associated with the recently returned Baron Corbin, who wrestled under the name “The Nomad” Bishop Dyer during his time away from WWE.

On July 19, WWE filed with the USPTO to trademark ‘Alix Brooks’ for the talent formerly known as Meghan Walker and Kylee Quinn, a change in name due to an association with the adult film industry.

The latest applications continue a recent trend of trademark activity from WWE. Earlier this month, the company filed to trademark RKO for wrestling-related purposes on July 6, while also submitting an application for “Tribal Chief” covering merchandise and clothing. Prior to that, WWE filed to trademark the name Bakusai for wrestling purposes on June 26.