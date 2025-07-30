Trenesha Biggers, formerly known as Rhaka Khan in TNA Wrestling, has been arraigned following her recent arrest over the weekend on multiple charges. According to reports, Biggers was taken into custody on Friday after residents at her former apartment complex alleged she was trespassing.

Pwinsider is reporting that Biggers appeared in court on Monday, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges and was assigned a public defender.

She is currently being held at Rikers Island, with her next court appearance scheduled for this coming Monday.

According to court records, she has been charged in two cases with the following charges:

Case One:

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree (Class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass

Case Two:

* Criminal mischief in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal Mischief, Property Damage greater than $250 (felony)

* Criminal trespass in the second degree (misdemeanor)

* Criminal trespass in the third degree – (class B misdemeanor)

* Trespass