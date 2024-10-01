TNA Wrestling has issued a statement updating fans on refunds for those who were scheduled to attend the cancelled back-to-back shows in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

From TNAWrestling.com:

Update on Refunds for Cancelled Spartanburg, South Carolina Shows Refunds for the cancelled Spartanburg shows are starting, Ticketmaster has confirmed. Customers do not have to do anything. Ticketmaster automatically credits the customer’s account.