AEW is set to drop a brand-new music release for fans this week.

The company will officially release The New Wave album at midnight tomorrow night across all major digital streaming platforms, continuing its push into the music space with another collection of entrance themes.

This marks the first AEW themes compilation since the 2020 release of the original AEW Themes album, which featured 14 tracks tied to various stars across the roster.

Now, AEW is upping the ante.

The upcoming The New Wave album is set to include a total of 18 theme songs, showcasing a mix of newer and updated entrance music tied to talent featured on AEW programming.

A bigger tracklist.

A fresh batch of themes.

Fans will be able to stream the album beginning at midnight.

Featured below is the tracklist:

1. MY SHADOW KNOWS 2.0 ft Just Joe (Tommaso Ciampa)

2. NOTHING BUT STARS ft xThreads (The Swirl)

3. BLOOD AND FIRE ft Lexly Nirvana (Thunder Rosa)

4. READY SET GO ft Victor Perry (Hyan & Maya World)

5. COMMODITY (The Demand)

6. HERE COME THE BIRDS (The Brawling Birds)

7. RAWHIDE (Davis & Doyle)

8. THE PHOENIX AGENDA (Kris Statlander)

9. ESCAPED FROM CAPTIVITY ft Vice (Big Bill)

10. ALABAMA BRITANNIA (Adam Priest & Tom Billington)

11. SOMEBODY CALL THESE DOGS ft RadioB Carden (The Dogs)

12. Dale Duro ft Tito Quinones (Hechicero)

13. RULE POWER GREED ft Rocky Romero (RPG Vice)

14. SADISTIC ROMANCE ft Jacob Kissinger (Clark Connors)

15. PASEO AEREO (Komander)

16. SCARS OF STEEL (Alex Windsor)

17. NO FORGIVENESS ft Blass 89 (Persephone)

18. DISSOLUTION (The Matriarchy)