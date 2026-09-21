Mara Sadé is officially under contract with All Elite Wrestling.

As noted, Sadé’s newly launched official website recently listed her as part of AEW, indicating that a move to the promotion was in the works (see photo below).

It has now been confirmed that Sadé agreed to terms with AEW, with her contract taking effect as of last week.

Sadé reportedly had conversations with WWE after becoming a free agent and also received an offer from TNA Wrestling. She ultimately opted to sign with AEW.

The former Jakara Jackson had continued making appearances for TNA without being under contract as she finished her existing obligations, which included competing in the Knockouts Television Championship tournament.

Sadé’s deal with AEW is said to be a full-time, salaried contract.

Sadé previously competed for WWE under the Jakara Jackson name before being released by the company. She later worked with TNA and made additional appearances on the independent scene.

(H/T: Fightful Select)