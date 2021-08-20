It was reported earlier that Renee Paquette would be interviewing CM Punk on her “Oral Sessions” podcast at 6pm ET today, hours before Punk is expected to make his first AEW appearance on Rampage at 10pm.

In an update, Renee took to Twitter today and clarified that this is not a new interview with Punk. She will be releasing the video version of her December 2020 interview with Punk.

“This is from when I first launched my podcast [face with tears of joy emoji] But we’re dropping the video of the interview tonight at 6pm ET!,” she wrote.

You can click here, here, here and here for highlights from that December interview.

Punk and Renee previously worked together on WWE Backstage for FS1.

Stay tuned for more. Below is the YouTube embed for the video version of the interview, which will go live at 6pm ET:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.