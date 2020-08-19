Update on Renee Young Leaving WWE, Recent Social Media Post She Made

Renee Young is reportedly leaving WWE after SummerSlam.
As noted earlier today, via PWInsider, multiple sources have reported that Young put her notice in one week ago and will be leaving WWE soon. Now Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT reports that Young will be leaving the company after Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Bryan Alvarez added on Wrestling Observer Live that Young is expected to work the big event this Sunday.
On a related note, an Instagram Story post Young made last week is getting some attention on Twitter today after the news on her departure came out.
It’s just being speculated that the graphic is related to her WWE departure, but the quote said, “I know what I bring to the table… so trust me when I say I’m not afraid to eat alone.”
You can see the screenshot of the Instagram Story post below, along with a post she made last night that could be related.
There is still no word yet on what Renee has planned for her future, but we will keep you updated. Stay tuned for more.
— SoDuTw (@SoDuTw) August 14, 2020
Time.
To.
Close.
This.
Out.
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 19, 2020
