Update on Renee Young’s Cookbook Project

Renee Young took to Instagram this week and provided an update on her cookbook project.

Young announced back in July that she has already handed over her manuscript, and that the book will be released soon. She worked on the book for more than 3 months, and the book will feature more than 70 recipes, including breakfast items, sandwiches, cocktails, and more. The recipes will also include a music playlist to set the mood. The name and will details will be revealed soon.

Renee noted on Tuesday night that she has shot pictures for the cover of the book. You can see some of those photos below.

“Ummmmmmm i shot pictures for the cover of a cookbook that I wrote with my own little hands and brain. What the what?!? I had the best time today! We hauled ass today and couldn’t have had a better crew on hand to make it all come together! Can’t wait to share with you guys!! @gabyduong @jackiesobonphoto @brianvalentine @_savbrady27_ @amandaluedeke,” Renee wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on the project.

