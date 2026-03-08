Concern has been growing regarding the health of wrestling veteran Konnan, with Dave Meltzer providing a brief update during the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

During the latest episode, released this weekend via F4WOnline.com, Meltzer and Garrett Gonzales discussed the situation after troubling reports surfaced out of Mexico late Friday.

According to the Mexican outlet RECORD, Konnan was reportedly hospitalized in San Diego, CA. and had his leg amputated due to medical complications. Those claims have not been independently confirmed, and there has been no official announcement regarding the matter.

While speaking on the show, Meltzer noted that he does not have complete details but confirmed that Konnan has been dealing with significant health issues for several weeks and has spent considerable time hospitalized during that stretch.

Meltzer said, “He’s been in rough shape for a while now, probably since the last time he was on AAA television, so it’s probably been six weeks. I don’t know all of the details. I believe that he will be probably addressing it soon.”

He added, “He’s been in and out of the hospital, mostly in, that much I know. That’s about it, really.”

Gonzales also briefly commented on the situation during the broadcast.

“Whatever is going on, best wishes to Konnan.”

Konnan no murió, pero sufre amputación. Puedo confirmar que a Carlos Santiago Espada (62 años) le amputaron una pierna. Desde hace tiempo la estrella de Triple A arrastra problemas de salud que lo tienen en un estado delicado en San Diego, Estados Unidos.@record_mexico pic.twitter.com/FVP7bbfeP7 — El Planchitas🇲🇽 (@elplanchitas) March 7, 2026