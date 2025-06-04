New details have emerged following reports of an incident outside the WWE Performance Center that resulted in an arrest late Tuesday night.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida released a statement confirming that 41-year-old Shawn Chan was taken into custody near the WWE facility.

“On June 3, 2025, at approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies made contact with Shawn Chan outside of the WWE Performance Center located at 5055 Forsyth Commerce Rd.,” the statement began. “Chan had an outstanding warrant for burglary from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.”

The statement continued, “Chan was placed under arrest and booked into the Orange County Jail. We have no details whatsoever about the Pasco County case, so you will need to reach out to that agency for more information.”

The official arrest report states that Chan was apprehended at 10:49 PM Eastern Time (22:49), and confirms the responding officer’s body-worn camera was recording during the arrest.

While speculation initially swirled online, the report itself makes no mention of any altercation or stalking allegations tied to WWE or its property. The initial reports stemming from one particular source claimed that Liv Morgan’s alleged stalker was arrested outside of the WWE Performance Center after WWE NXT on June 3.

Chan, originally from Hong Kong but currently residing in Florida, is still being held at the Orange County Jail in Orlando. We will keep you posted as additional information regarding this story continues to surface.

