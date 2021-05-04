It was recently reported that Tessa Blanchard and husband Daga were close to signing with AEW. The report came after it was also reported that Daga was close to signing with a promotion here in the United States.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there is nothing to the rumors of Tessa and Daga being close to signing with AEW. It was also noted that there have been zero talks with either wrestler.

According to the new report, AEW has reportedly never made an offer to Blanchard or Daga, and there have been no conversations about any potential creative plans for them.

We will keep you updated if new information becomes available.

