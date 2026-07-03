TNA star Trey Miguel is officially on the road back.

Miguel revealed that he has been medically cleared to return to the ring after spending the last four months sidelined with a broken kneecap. The update came during an interview with Click On Detroit while discussing the opening of The Grind Time Academy’s new training center in Downtown Detroit.

Miguel said he received the news just one day before the facility’s grand opening.

“I’ve been out for four months because of it,” Miguel said. “I was cleared yesterday.”

TNA also acknowledged Miguel’s status during Thursday night’s episode of iMPACT, noting that the former X-Division Champion is expected to return in the coming weeks.

As noted, Trey Miguel addressed missing TNA Slammiversary after hoping for a return at the PPV in late-June (see post below).

The company is scheduled to hold its next set of television tapings at the end of July in Philadelphia, making those events a potential target for Miguel’s in-ring return.