– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi at WrestleMania 41 will be the first non-title women’s singles match at the event since 2006 — and the first ever non-title women’s singles match without any stipulations in WrestleMania history.

– Rey Fenix had a successful debut with WWE during the April 4, 2025 episode of SmackDown from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. After his victory over NXT Tag-Team Champion Nathan Frazer, it was announced that he will square off against Berto on the April 11 episode of SmackDown. Following his debut on 4/4, Fenix was embraced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque backstage at AllState Arena. The WWE CCO told Fenix he is “just getting started.”

– WWE is hosting a Best of WrestleMania full match marathon on their official YouTube channel today.

– WWE Playlist dropped with a new episode on Saturday morning, which looks at the biggest upsets in WrestleMania history.