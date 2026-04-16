Rhea Ripley is opening up about a personal battle behind the scenes.

The WWE star took to social media this week to respond to criticism about her appearance, revealing that she has been dealing with an eating disorder.

On Tuesday, April 14, the former Women’s World Champion replied to a fitness influencer who posted an Instagram video questioning “what happened” to the Australian standout. The video featured a series of photos tracking Ripley’s physique over the years, while also pointing out her recent weight loss.

The influencer further referenced online criticism suggesting Ripley had “lost all her aura,” with some claiming she had stopped using steroids.

Ripley didn’t let the speculation linger.

“Just a little eating disorder that I’m actively trying to handle ✌🏼” she wrote in the comments, directly addressing the situation.

A blunt response, and one that quickly shifted the tone of the conversation.

Following her comment, many fans flooded the post to show support for Ripley, pushing back against the criticism and rallying behind her as she continues to deal with the issue publicly.

Mainstream media outlet People.com were among those to cover the story.

Rhea Ripely challenges Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.