An update on the injury status of Rhea Ripley has surfaced.

As noted, Rhea Ripley suffered an injury at the WWE Japan Supershow in Tokyo at the Sumo Hall on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

Rhea Ripley reportedly suffered what is believed to be a broken nose during a women’s match that saw the former Women’s World Champion teamed with IYO SKY against The Kabuki Warriors on both nights of WWE’s back-to-back shows in Tokyo on Thursday and Friday.

During Friday’s match, Ripley caught SKY as she was being tossed over the top rope to the floor and came up bleeding from the nose.

Fans in attendance noted that Ripley was escorted to the back following the incident.

Following the show earlier today in “The Land of the Rising Sun”, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com confirmed the injury, writing to his subscribers on X that, “Rhea broke her nose on the house show loop.”

Despite the injury, Ripley returned to the ring area later that night for the post-show moment, as AJ Styles addressed the Tokyo crowd following what is expected to be his final match in Japan.

After the event, Ripley shared several photos on social media showing her swollen nose, including a humorous side-by-side comparison shot with her dog.