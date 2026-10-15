Rhea Ripley is scheduled to make an appearance during WWE’s upcoming trip to Australia in December.

WWE will return to Australia for a series of events centered around the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event, which takes place on Saturday, December 12, at RAC Arena in Perth.

On Location has announced that Ripley and fellow Australian WWE Superstar Bronson Reed will participate in an exclusive pre-show event in Perth on the day of Wrestlepalooza.

“Two of Aussie’s biggest WWE names. One very exclusive pre-show,” the announcement read. “Rhea Ripley. Bronson Reed. Priority Pass hospitality.”

The announcement continued, “This is your sign to join us On Location for an experience down under that will simply be like nothing seen before!”

The announcement comes as Ripley remains sidelined from in-ring competition. The former WWE Women’s Champion has not wrestled since June and revealed in August that she underwent knee surgery.

During her absence, WWE removed the “Interim” designation from Chelsea Green’s WWE Women’s Championship reign, officially recognizing Green as the undisputed champion.

While Ripley’s appearance in Perth has now been advertised, there has been no confirmation regarding when she will be cleared to return to the ring or whether she will appear on the Wrestlepalooza broadcast.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com in December for live WWE WrestlePalooza Results coverage.