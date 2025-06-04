WWE has issued an official medical update on Ricky Saints following an injury sustained during the May 27th episode of NXT.

The incident occurred during a North American Championship match, where Saints took a brutal Twisted Grin from Ethan Page. The impact drove his throat into the crossbar of a steel chair, leading to what has now been diagnosed as a laryngeal contusion.

This week on NXT, the company aired a segment addressing the injury, including a CT scan image to emphasize the severity of the damage. WWE medical staff stated that further details regarding Saints’ condition and recovery timeline will be provided as they become available.