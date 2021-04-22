Tonight’s AEW Dynamite opened up with Ricky Starks taking on Adam Page in singles-action, with the Hangman picking up the victory via submission after he went after Starks ankle. At one point during the bout Starks took a scary looking fall right on his head, and appeared to be visibly shaken up.

According to Fightful Select, Starks is doing just fine following the fall, and didn’t have any extensive damage to his head or neck. He showed up later on in the broadcast to help his Team Taz partner, Powerhouse Hobbs, after his matchup with Christian Cage.

Stay tuned.