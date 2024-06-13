Another big update regarding WWE superstar, Ricochet, and WWE star ring announcer, Samantha Irvin.

As noted, Ricochet is expected to be departing WWE once his contract expires later this summer. The former WWE Speed Champion was written off of television after Bron Breakker sent him through a glass windshield on Raw, with WWE stating that Ricochet will be out indefinitely.

According to Fightful Select, Ricochet’s WWE contract officially expires in July and as of this writing, he does not have any more scheduled appearances. WWE could potentially use him again over the next month if they choose. However, it is unlikely. He did not travel to Scotland for Clash at the Castle.

As for Irvin, Fightful reports that there is no indication that she is leaving WWE, nor are details about her ring announcing contract known. She did travel to Scotland for Clash at the Castle.

Prior reports have suggested that Ricochet may end up in AEW. Stay tuned.