An update on Ricochet has surfaced.

PWInsider.com reported on Saturday evening that Ricochet had given his notice to WWE and will be leaving the company upon the expiration of his current contract.

According to a new report at Fightful Select, there is a “high likelihood” that Ricochet will end up in AEW.

Creative measures have already reportedly been taken in WWE to prepare for the case that he leaves the company, more than just him dropping the WWE Speed Championship to Andrade at the television taping earlier this week.

There have also been creative pitches on how to write Ricochet off of television if and when the time comes. Among them is one that would see him taken out by Bron Breakker on Raw.

AEW talent and staff were reportedly talking about the possibility of Ricochet coming into the promotion if and when he parts company with WWE after his contract expires.

No official discussions have reportedly taken place between Ricochet and AEW as of yet, and legally can’t yet due to his contractual status with WWE.

In addition to AEW, there is said to be interest from NJPW in acquiring the services of Ricochet if they become available.

We will keep you posted as more information on Ricochet continues to surface.