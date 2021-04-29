WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James officially returned to work this week.

We noted before how James had been released from the hospital following an apparent heart attack on Thursday, March 25, after returning home from the NXT TV tapings in Orlando. James wife then announced that Tuesday that he had been released from the hospital, and that his heart was good. James issued a Facebook update after being released from the hospital, and said he has a lot of work to do and some changes to make in regards to his health.

Triple H previously revealed how James worked the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event virtually while he was at home resting.

In an update, PWInsider reports that James returned to his behind-the-scenes in-person role as a NXT producer at Tuesday’s TV tapings. Since doing Takeover virtually, he had also worked some recent TV tapings from home. Tuesday was his first night back at work and physically present at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

James has not commented on his health since that last update.

