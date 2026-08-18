Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee are moving on in the tournament to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw featured the final two first-round matches in the tournament, beginning with Fenix going one-on-one with El Fiscal.

Fenix picked up the victory after connecting with the Mexican Muscle Buster for the pinfall.

Later in the show, Dragon Lee squared off against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in the final opening-round match.

The former WWE Speed Champion punched his ticket to the next round by putting Wagner away with Operation Dragon.

With their respective victories, Fenix and Lee will now face each other in the next round of the tournament.

The eventual tournament winner will earn a shot at Reigns and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship when Raw heads to Mexico City, Mexico later this year.

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