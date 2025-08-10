– WWE has released the first official promotional posters for the upcoming WWE Clash In Paris premium live event in France on August 31, 2025. The official poster for the show features Roman Reigns. Reigns has not been announced for a match on the show yet, and is rumored to be filming his role of “Akuma” in the Street Fighter movie in September. Also released is a poster for the John Cena vs. Logan Paul match, which was made official this past Friday night on WWE SmackDown in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

– Actor Danny McBride of ‘Righteous Gemstones’ on HBO Max and formerly the memorable ‘Kenny Powers’ on ‘Eastbound and Down’ on HBO, appeared in a Don Gato tequila ad that aired during the MLW Blood and Thunder 2025 special event on Saturday night, August 9, 2025.

– After being included in the recent mass WWE releases back in early May, former WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Katana Chance, real name Kacy Catanzaro, has been announced for a return to the reality competition series that initially made her famous, ‘American Ninja Warrior’ on NBC.

