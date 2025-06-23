– Deadline.com is reporting that Augustine Frizzell has been attached as the director for the Ronda Rousey biopic in the works for Netflix. Rousey herself wrote the screenplay for the movie based on her life in just seven days.

– A new WWE Speed Championship Contender Tournament kicks off this week, with Alba Fyre vs. B-Fab in first round action on Wednesday, June 25. The person who emerges from the tourney that kicks off this week will earn the next title shot at reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Sol Ruca.

– WWE has an online pre-sale for individual tickets for the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special on July 12 in Atlanta, GA., as well as the WWE Evolution all-women’s premium live event on July 13 in Atlanta. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster with the pre-sale code: WWETIX

– WWE Vault has released the complete hour-long “Straight Outta Dudleyville: The Legacy of The Dudley Boyz” documentary.