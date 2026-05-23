Could Ronda Rousey be heading back to AEW at some point down the line?

Following her surprise appearance at AEW Revolution 2026 earlier this year, AEW President Tony Khan made it clear this week that the door remains wide open for the former UFC and WWE star to return whenever she wants.

Rousey shocked fans at the March pay-per-view event when she confronted “Timeless” Toni Storm in an angle that quickly erupted into a pull-apart confrontation. Despite the buzz surrounding the segment, nothing further ever materialized on AEW television.

While promoting AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 during a recent media call, Khan addressed Rousey’s status and praised her star power in combat sports.

“I’ve enjoyed working with her in Ring of Honor and having her at AEW Revolution,” Khan stated. “Anytime she wants to come back to AEW, she’s welcome.”

The comments come just days after Ronda Rousey returned to MMA competition for the first time in ten years. Competing on Netflix’s debut MMA event last weekend, Rousey defeated fellow veteran Gina Carano in only 17 seconds via armbar submission.

That performance immediately got people talking again.

In promotional interviews leading into the fight, Rousey was asked about her AEW appearance earlier this year and admitted the cameo was partially motivated by frustration toward WWE’s parent company leadership.

She described the appearance as a “little bit of a f*ck you to TKO,” noting she has not been a fan of the company’s current regime. Rousey previously had two separate runs with WWE, with her initial stint widely viewed more favorably than her second.

As for whether AEW ever intended to follow through with a Rousey vs. Toni Storm program, no details were revealed. Storm is currently away from AEW television on an undisclosed leave.

Khan, however, reiterated that he remains interested in bringing Rousey back whenever schedules line up.

“I would love to have her anytime when she’s available to fight in AEW,” Khan said of a potential Rousey return to AEW. “She’s one of the great names in combat sports and someone who is great presence anytime she is here in AEW.”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/24 for live AEW Double Or Nothing Results coverage.