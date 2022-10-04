AEW’s Ruby Soho recently underwent surgery to repair her broken nose.

As noted, Soho suffered the broken nose at AEW All Out last month as she and Ortiz came up short against AAA Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. She was injured when taking a knee to the face from Melo. Soho then revealed three weeks later that she would need surgery as she had a broken nose in two places and her septum was a “mess.”

In an update, Soho took to Twitter today and shared a hospital photo with fans, noting that the countdown is on until she can “breathe again.”

“Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?! [laughing emoji],” she wrote with the tweet seen below.

There is no word yet on when Soho might be back in the ring for AEW. She recently passe the 1 year mark with AEW.

Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/AffnyQPonx — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) October 4, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.