An update has surfaced regarding rumors of All Elite Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Tees ending their working relationship.

A Reddit user shared news earlier today regarding merchandise designers being released from AEW, as the company was planning to handle those things in-house.

One of the designers, Mel Coleman, posted and deleted multiple tweets regarding her reported AEW departure.

In an update, Pro Wrestling Tees issued the following statement regarding the matter:

“The person who made the reddit post circulating has no knowledge of our business. ‬

‪Nothing on that post is true except that we unfortunately told some of our contracted designers that we would not need them for as many AEW designs anymore. ‬ ‪Some of the AEW designers are still contracted. Nothing has changed otherwise and we are still fulfilling merchandise for AEW.”

(H/T: Fightful Select)