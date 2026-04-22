An update has surfaced regarding rumors of All Elite Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Tees ending their working relationship.
A Reddit user shared news earlier today regarding merchandise designers being released from AEW, as the company was planning to handle those things in-house.
One of the designers, Mel Coleman, posted and deleted multiple tweets regarding her reported AEW departure.
In an update, Pro Wrestling Tees issued the following statement regarding the matter:
“The person who made the reddit post circulating has no knowledge of our business.
Nothing on that post is true except that we unfortunately told some of our contracted designers that we would not need them for as many AEW designs anymore.
Some of the AEW designers are still contracted.
Nothing has changed otherwise and we are still fulfilling merchandise for AEW.”
(H/T: Fightful Select)