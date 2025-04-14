– Living Colour, best known to wrestling fans for performing CM Punk’s iconic WWE theme song “Cult of Personality,” will be playing a free live show this Friday, April 18 at 8:30 PM local time at the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas. With the band in town during WrestleMania weekend, speculation continues to grow that they could perform Punk’s entrance live at WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, where he headlines Night One in a triple threat main event against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at Allegiant Stadium. For more information on Living Colour’s performance on 4/18, visit the official website for the band at LivingColour.com.

– MicroMania Midget Wrestling events are set to take over the NERD Bar in Las Vegas this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, with bell time scheduled for 9:30 PM Eastern each evening.

– WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam will also be making an appearance at the NERD Bar in Las Vegas. Known for his “RVD 420” moniker and as a former High Times magazine cover star, the ECW legend is set to host a WrestleMania 41 After Party on Saturday, April 20—fittingly—at 9 PM Eastern.

