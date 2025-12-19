Are 42 year-old Nikki Bella and 22-year old Cooper DeJean an item?

That’s the rumor making the rounds.

Things started when the WWE Hall of Fame women’s wrestling legend attended a Philadelphia Eagles game, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of DeJean’s locker.

Additionally, Bella has been seen in photos with DeJean, which fueled the rumors.

Previously, there were rumors that Bella was dating Grayson Waller, with some pointing to a green heart emoji she commented on one of his posts.

It turned out, the two are just both Eagles fans.

Some are stating that could be all that is going on with Bella and DeJean as well.

SiriusXM sent along the following excerpt of a conversation Nikki had on her podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, where she addressed past rumors regarding her love life.

Nikki Garcia: “It’s crazy because I actually haven’t been touched or done anything in so long and he’s like “Oh,” and I go, “Yeah, so it’s funny when people call me a whore when I actually haven’t had intimacy in a really long time.” Even think of kissing.” Brie Garcia: “Until… I’m just kidding.” Nikki Garcia: “I haven’t even kissed someone in so long. It’s kind of crazy. I was thinking about this last night, like “Do I still know how to kiss?” You know when it’s been so long?”

Nikki Bella is currently in the midst of a heel turn in WWE, where she is now focused, along with Raquel Rodriguez, on WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.