Another update on the rumored introduction of new AEW Women’s Tag-Team Championship titles has surfaced.

For those who missed it, we reported last Wednesday via BodySlam.net that AEW has already created new titles that have yet to be introduced on TV.

One are AEW Women’s Tag-Team titles, something AEW President Tony Khan himself has confirmed interest in. The other is the rumored “AEW Inter-Generational Tag Team Championships,” titles designed for father-and-son duos.

With AEW Women’s Tag-Team titles in particular being something fans have clamored for dating back a few years, the subject often comes up in media interviews with AEW talent.

During a recent discussion with Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo at AnimeVerse Fest 2025 this week, Tay Melo, who recently returned to AEW after a long hiatus and has been working as part of a women’s tag-team dubbed “TayJay” with Anna Jay, addressed the aforementioned online rumors about AEW introducing women’s tag-team titles.

“I’m definitely happy to be back with Anna,” Melo said of her recent AEW return and pairing with Anna Jay. “Looking forward for what’s going to happen in AEW with me. I don’t know much, but I’m so happy.”

Melo continued, bringing up the women’s tag-team titles rumors and making it clear that is something she would absolutely set her sights on were it ever to come to fruition.

“I have been reading about the titles, the tag titles, so maybe it’s in the future,” Melo said. “Who knows? TayJay is here and we’re waiting for it. We have been working together since day one. So it’s a dream for us. If it happens, we’re here and we’re coming for it.”

(H/T to Joseph Currier of F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes.)