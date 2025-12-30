Shayna Baszler may no longer be officially under contract with WWE, but her relationship with the company remains strong.

And it could eventually lead to a full-time backstage role in NXT.

Since her WWE release in May, Baszler has stayed extremely active. She’s continued wrestling on the independent scene, hosted seminars, and quietly maintained a regular presence at the WWE Performance Center. In recent months, Baszler has been visiting NXT to guest coach and shadow producers, helping younger talent whenever she’s not traveling.

“Strangely enough, I feel like I’m busier and away from home more than I was before, just by the nature of taking every available opportunity there is to just do everything that I want to do,” Baszler said on a recent episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “I’m still taking indie dates and doing stuff like that. I’ve been doing a lot of guest coaching and shadowing producing at NXT. So, pretty much, if I’m not on the road, I’m helping out there, if I can.

“I’m not like officially hired, but I have a good relationship with them. So, you know, I’m officially guest coaching when I can or when the opportunity comes.”

Baszler, a former NXT Champion, admitted that she’s enjoyed the behind-the-scenes role far more than she initially expected — to the point where she’d welcome it becoming something permanent.

“I’m hoping,” Baszler said when asked if it could turn into a full-time position. “If I don’t suck too bad at the guest part of it, then…”

Interestingly, Baszler revealed that she had already been helping out in this capacity even before her WWE release. When asked during her 90-day non-compete period if she’d like to continue, she jokingly admitted she felt a bit “salty” at first. That feeling didn’t last.

“I got emotionally invested in the athletes that are there that I’m working with,” she explained. “Some of the girls, even some of the guys, like, seeing their growth and seeing collaboration ideas. I’ve been a talent, right? So I know how to go from creative to the talent and kind of bridge the gap of what creative is looking for and what the talent wants to do.

“I don’t know, I got emotionally invested in everything. So they kind of got me coming back. But, yeah, it’s been a lot more rewarding. I’ve enjoyed it a lot more than I thought I would, to be honest.”

Baszler also noted that WWE has been supportive of her continuing to wrestle on the independent circuit while guest coaching, with no ultimatums placed on her. While she wouldn’t be opposed to wrestling additional WWE matches if asked, she emphasized that personal accolades are no longer her primary motivation at this stage of her career.

Instead, Baszler is focused on feeding her creative instincts and helping preserve her hard-hitting wrestling style by passing it on to the next generation.

The 45-year-old is a former NXT Women’s Champion and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. In addition to her backstage contributions, Baszler also made an on-camera appearance at NXT Homecoming this past September.