During the February 19, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and Max, a post-match angle took place that left fans puzzled, and fueled a number of online rumors.

After Kris Statlander’s match, Penelope Ford intervened to assist Megan Bayne. Thunder Rosa then rushed to the ring with a chair, seemingly ready to even the odds. However, what followed was a sequence of events that appeared disjointed—Bayne and Ford remained unfazed, while Rosa hesitated to use the chair against them.

This awkward moment sparked online speculation that Bayne and Ford had “gone into business for themselves.” However, internal sources denied that claim. Instead, those familiar with the situation suggested that a miscommunication between coaches or producers may have led to unclear direction regarding positioning and reactions.

AEW sources confirmed that the matter was addressed after the segment, and there are no lingering issues between the involved talent.

(H/T: Fightful Select)